Scarborough primary school receive early Christmas gifts thanks to Anglo American

Santa brings early festive cheer to Braeburn Primary School thanks to Anglo American.

The school sent out an appeal to local businesses after a tough period due to the ongoing difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Braeburn Primary Academy were one of many forced to cancel several Christmas traditions for a second year running, including discos and visits to local care homes.

Tim Jolly, Braeburn Headteacher, said: “As always, we are determined to give all our children the best possible experiences at Christmas time,”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To receive such wonderful financial support from local businesses has enabled us to make this year even more special. In addition to in-school experiences, all our children are taking home a couple of gifts, giving them the best possible start to their Christmas holiday."

“The greatest start for our children is knowing that their local community care, and the support of Anglo American and other local businesses highlights that really is the case.”

Anglo American donated almost £2,000 towards the purchasing of the gifts, with a handful of other local businesses also supporting, including Proudfoot Group, Mathewsons and McDonalds.

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director at Anglo American, said: “Anglo American has a long-term commitment to our local communities and we want to make a lasting, positive impact.”

“We understand how difficult and frustrating the pandemic has been for everyone, particularly for young people, so we were delighted to be able to help Braeburn School purchase Christmas gifts for all their pupils and wish them all a Happy Christmas.”