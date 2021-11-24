Shoppers at Scarborough store Proudfoots have raised £2,500 for local charity SASH. (Credit: Proudfoots)

The sale of the bags will help SASH (Safe And Sound Homes) fund the provision of accommodation for young people facing homelessness in North and East Yorkshire.

The funds were raised in Proudfoot’s four supermarkets, based in Newby, Eastfield, Seamer and Manham Hill, over the last three months.

SASH is a charity working to prevent youth homelessness by placing 16–25 year olds who have nowhere safe to stay with volunteers and supporting them towards independence. As well as ensuring young people have a safe and stable place to live, SASH places great emphasis on ensuring that they are accessing education, training or employment.

Aimee Harding, Fundraising Officer at SASH, said: “Last year, 40% of those referred to us were just 16 or 17 years old and extremely vulnerable. Our volunteers do a fantastic job

opening up their homes to welcome these young people and keep them safe when they have nowhere to go, but we also need funds to keep our services going.

“The money raised by Proudfoot will help us to continue to provide both emergency and longer-term accommodation for young people facing homelessness in North and East Yorkshire.

“Our aim is to make a lasting difference to each young person, so they will never have to experience homelessness again.”

Proudfoot stores have been raising money for good causes via the sale of reusable bags since the introduction of the carrier bag charge in 2015 and have donated around £70,000

from the funds raised to charities and other community groups in the area.

In addition, Proudfoot stores have supported local causes with more than £100,000 in donations raised through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity to date.