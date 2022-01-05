Scarborough pub The Byways charity campaign returns, transforming plastic waste into cash
The Byways, in Crossgates, wants your chocolate and biscuit plastic tubs to turn into donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Greene King, the UK's largest pub company and brewer, is calling on its customers to bring their empty plastic confectionery tubs to its pubs, including Scarborough based The Byways, in an effort to reduce waste and raise money for Macmillan.
The tubs will be taken to a specialist recycling facility and processed into granulated recycled plastic.
The Byways will be accepting tubs during the whole of January 2022.
The money is raised by selling the recycled plastics with the profits, approximately eight pence for each tub, going to Macmillan Cancer Support. If every tub sold in the UK over the Christmas period was recycled this way, it would raise almost £400,000 in donations.
Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King's supply chain director, said: "We're really pleased to be able to provide this recycling service to our local communities across the country. This is a ‘win win' situation as we look to save the plastic tubs going to landfill and at the same time being able to support our national charity partner, Macmillan."
Tens of millions of tubs containing chocolates, sweets and biscuits are sold in the UK each year, with the majority sold during the Christmas period. These tubs are typically made from polypropylene; a hard plastic that is not always accepted by local authorities for recycling, resulting in it, instead, being incinerated or landfilled.
Greene King is partnering with co-cre8; specialists in creating solutions for hard-to-recycle materials and responsible for attracting large businesses to support the campaign and DCW Polymers, which will use its high-tech plastic reprocessing plant to shred and granulate the tubs ready for sale to manufacturers, in place of virgin plastic.