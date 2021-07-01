The Sweet Pea Committee are seeking donations after the recent revamp - Jackie Smith, left, Hazel Wray, Diz Dexter, Kaet Newton and Susan Crawford.

The only public toilets between Scarborough and Whitby, the block on the village’s high street is managed by volunteers, called the Sweet Pea Committee.

The toilets, in an old building, are situated in a conservation area, and have relied on sponsorship and voluntary donations to an honesty box.

There are ladies and gents’ loos and facilities for people with disabilities.

Scalby Village's public toilets.

The toilets were forced to close in 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions, and the fact that insurance companies refused cover for public toilets.

Jackie Smith, Sweet Pea Committee secretary, said: “During this time, relying upon our reserves, we had to undertake emergency repairs to parts of the old building.

“These toilets have been greatly missed, as they were used by local people, walkers, cyclists, visitors, tradesmen working locally, and drivers of buses and delivery vans.

“Now, in order to reopen them, insurance companies require some new, essential improvements and additional enhanced professional cleaning.

“We have the expensive routine maintenance of an old building, within a conservation area. Like so many charities, our income throughout the pandemic almost ceased, but routine maintenance did not.

“This means we urgently need to raise funds to ensure that the toilets can meet the new regulations and re-open safely.

“Without more income, these toilets cannot reopen.”

“The committee is urgently seeking donations and / or regular sponsorship, to ensure the toilets can reopen soon.

“Donations can be made to: Sweet Pea Committee, Santander Plc, 09-01-26, A/C Number: 39420312.