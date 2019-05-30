Scarborough RAF veterans honoured for service during and after World War II

Two Scarborough veterans have been presented with a medal in recognition of their service to the country.

Andrew Gauld, of Newby, and Brian Revell, of Scalby, both served in the RAF.

Brian Revell and Andrew Gauld celebrate their veterans badges with family and John Anderson BEM.

Andrew joined as a Wireless Operator and Air Gunner in 1943 at the age of 19, while Brian, who was called up in 1959 at the age of 22, trained as a Radar Technician at RAF Locking.

Although they were involved in different missions, their achievements are equally remarkable.

Andrew was part of a crew of seven on the Lancaster Bomber. His role was to intercept messages from enemies using the Morse code, a task that in one occasion saw him divert his plane saving the lives of everyone on board.

Once the war ended, he was involved with Operation Manna, carrying out humanitarian food drops to war-torn Holland, and was part of a team flying war prisoners back home. He was officially discharged in 1947.

Brian, for his part, was posted to RAF Sylt, in the Frisian Islands, soon after the end of his training. There, he was part of a team who improved a mobile radar system by extending its range from 40 to 240 nautical miles.

He was discharged in 1962 in the rank of Senior Technician.

After their time in the RAF, life brought the pair to Scarborough.

Andrew joined GCHQ as a senior technical officer while Brian worked for more than 25 years at RAF Fylingdales as a civilian.

More than half a century on from their time in the RAF, at the age of 94 and 82 respectively, their efforts have been recognised.

President of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion John Anderson BEM and Welfare Officer of RAF Scarborough Barry Randerson presented the pair with an Armed Forces Veterans Lapel Badge issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony, attended by family and friends, took place at Orchard House, the day care centre on Scalby Road that they both visit on a weekly basis.

Owner June Stephenson said: “We are all very proud of Andrew and Brian. It’s a pleasure for us to celebrate this special day with them.”

“It’s been really lovely,” added Andrew’s daughter Karen Chapman, “my dad’s quite proud of his work in the RAF so I’m sure he enjoyed it.”

Brian said the presentation was “unexpected”, nonetheless he also enjoyed it.

Retired Armed Forces Personnel are entitled to a veterans’ badge. They can apply for one through the Medal Office or by contacting John Anderson BEM on 01273 351957.