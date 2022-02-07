Scarborough RNLI: Adam Sheader formally passes out as an inshore lifeboat helm
After four years with Scarborough RNLI and 18 months training to helm a lifeboat, a trainee has turned trainer.
Adam Sheader has been formally passed out as an inshore lifeboat helm by an external regional assessor / trainer who monitored his progress on multiple visits over the last year and a half.
“Once he has signed you off as competent in all the required training elements, including the management of search and rescue, towing and many other rescue techniques, a final written examination and sea-going pass-out is conducted”, explained Adam, who is also a member of the all-weather Shannon lifeboat crew.
Training during Covid lockdowns made it more difficult. But now Adam has qualified and starts passing on his skills and knowledge to recent recruits including his son Harrison. His first training session is tomorrow morning.
Adam is distantly related to John Sheader, the lifeboat coxswain who was one of three crew to die while rescuing fishing boats in a bad storm in 1954.