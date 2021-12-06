Scarborough RNLI held their 67th annual memorial on Sunday December 4. (Credit; Erik Woolcott)

The service, conducted by Rev Richard Walker and Rev Pam Jennings, featured Filey Fishermen’s Choir.

It marked the 67th anniversary of one of the worst disasters in the lifeboat’s history. Three crew died when the ECJR lifeboat overturned in the south bay in a storm on 8 December 1954.

The deaths of coxswain Jack Sheader, second coxswain John Cammish and signalman Francis Bayes devastated their families and numbed the whole town with shock and grief.

Every year since then, the anniversary of the tragedy has been commemorated by a church service remembering those three in particular but also other lifeboat crew who have perished at sea. They include Frank Dalton, who died in a horrific accident in tumultuous seas on 9 December 1951.