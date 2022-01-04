Scarborough RNLI lifeboat launched

The emergency vessel launched at about 1.15pm on Saturday January 1, an hour and a half before high tide, and sped to Cayton Bay.

The crew of three volunteers took the two people aboard and transferred them to the safety of the nearby beach, where coastguards were waiting to check them over.

Scarborough RNLI advises that everybody walking on the coast should try to be aware of the tide times, which are available online.