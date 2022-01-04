Scarborough RNLI lifeboat launched
Two people were cut off by the tide triggering the launch of Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:41 am
The emergency vessel launched at about 1.15pm on Saturday January 1, an hour and a half before high tide, and sped to Cayton Bay.
The crew of three volunteers took the two people aboard and transferred them to the safety of the nearby beach, where coastguards were waiting to check them over.
Scarborough RNLI advises that everybody walking on the coast should try to be aware of the tide times, which are available online.
A tide timetable for Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby for the whole of 2022 can be bought at the lifeboat shop for £1.50.