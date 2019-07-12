Scarborough RNLI plan rescue exercise with boat catching fire and seven casualties

Scarborough RNLI will be engaged in an exercise on Sunday.

This will involve a small fishing boat which will develop engine failure and catch fire in South bay.

Seven casualties will be evacuated from the vessel by the inshore lifeboat.

The exercise will also involve smoke bombs and realistic looking injuries simulated by the make-up department of a local college.

Also taking part will be RNLI lifeguards and members of the charity’s Face-to-Face team.

The exercise is scheduled to begin between 7.30am and 8am and will last about two hours.