Scarborough RNLI to take on 110 mile coastal relay fundraiser

Scarborough RNLI volunteers are taking on a grueling coastal non-stop relay across 110 miles to raise much needed funds for the organisation.

Between Friday September 26 and Saturday September 27, 15 volunteers from Scarborough Lifeboat Crew will take on the 110 mile Cleveland Way, from Filey to Helmsley in a non-stop relay.

A Scarborough RNLI spokesperson said: “With around 5000m of elevation, along the North Yorkshire Coastline then across the North York Moors National Park, the team will run and walk in a relay meaning there will always be someone on the go.

“Too many people are still drowning. More than ever we need the RNLI’s help. As a charity, the RNLI depends on donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rnliscarboroughclevelandway?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL for more information and to donate.