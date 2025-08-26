Scarborough RNLI tow yacht carrying four people to safety

The vessel was drifting near Cayton Bay - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

Scarborough RNLI lifeboats launched to assist a 50ft yacht with four people on board on Friday 22 August after it broke down two nautical miles from Scarborough Harbour.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Fredrick William Plaxton launched at 3.52pm on Friday (August 22) after been requested by HM Coastguard to assist a 50ft sailing vessel weighing 28 tons.

The sailing vessel had requested help as its electronics were failing and the engine had stopped.

The vessel attempted to anchor in the area but were dragging.

Crew sight the yacht - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

The lifeboat launched just before high water with the tide still flooding in.

The weather was good with a relatively clear sky and sea conditions were moderate with approximately 1.5 meters of swell.

When the vessel was located it was anchored just off Cayton Bay, but it wasn’t holding anchor and was slowly drifting towards Filey.

As the vessel was drifting and a risk to navigation with fading light and no VHF, the best course of action was to take the vessel under tow to Scarborough Harbour.

Establishing a tow - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

Speaking after the call out, Scarborough RNLI’s Coxswain, said: "The lifeboat launched swiftly and quickly located the sailing vessel.

“The casualties were well prepared all wearing lifejackets and made the right call by alerting the Coastguard when they found themselves in difficulty.

"Our volunteers worked quickly establishing a tow back to Scarborough Harbour.

“Mechanical failure is the single biggest cause of rescue call outs to sailing and motor cruisers, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all RNLI lifeboat launches.

“If you get into difficulty at sea, always call the Coastguard on VHF Channel 16 or by dialling 999.”

“If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, including sightings of a red flare you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

“There are a number of different ways to call for help.

“With all water activities, we strongly encourage you to take a means of calling for help that is most suitable for your activity.

“We advise that you make sure you know how to use it and keep it within reach at all times. rnli.org/safety/how-to-call-for-help-at-sea.

“Whether sailing or motorboating, check out the RNLI’s advice so you can have fun and stay safe while at sea here: RNLI.org/sailing.”