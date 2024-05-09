Scarborough RNLI volunteers pass out as competent crew following intensive training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Scarborough RNLI volunteers have passed out as competent crew in various roles this month following intensive training and rigorous assessments.

Chris Fowler progressed their training as fully competent Shannon launch and recovery vehicle tracked driver.

Toby Flood passed out as Shannon launch and recovery vehicle tracked head launch.

Mark French passed out as a Launch Authority and shore crew, while Bradley McCandless and Lee Perkins also passed out as shore crew.

Jacob Allen, inshore lifeboat crew.

Jacob Allen passed out as tier 1 inshore lifeboat crew and will continue his training to become tier 2 competent crew.

These are great achievements and a huge asset to Scarborough RNLI.

Weekly RNLI training exercises focus on teamwork, technical competence and safe operating procedures covering things such as emergency procedures.

Volunteer crew members also follow a crew development plan in which they learn the roles and responsibilities at the lifeboat station, how to use and look after their personal protective equipment, the layout of their station’s lifeboat and how to use the equipment onboard as well as how to work with ropes safely.

Roger Buxton with Mark French.

The volunteers have dedicated countless hours to their training, as well as helping with community events and fundraising for the charity.

Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Roger Buxton congratulated all the volunteers on their achievements.

"I'm sure all the volunteers at Scarborough lifeboat station will join me in congratulating Chris, Toby, Mark, Bradley, Lee and Jacob's achievements and support them in their roles,” he said.

“It’s the RNLI supporters who make it all possible.