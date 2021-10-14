Matthew Hartley names the lifeboat as family as guests watch.

Scarborough RNLI's new inshore lifeboat officially unveiled at naming ceremony

A new inshore lifeboat for Scarborough RNLI was officially handed over at a naming ceremony on Saturday.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:10 pm

The John Wesley Hillard IV cost £89,000 and is Scarborough lifeboat station’s fourth D class lifeboat paid for by Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards Charitable Trust.

Scarborough RNLI’s chairman, Colin Woodhead, said: "The Hartley family has shown amazing support for Scarborough RNLI over the years. This latest act of generosity means we have the most advanced boats available to continue to save lives at sea."

Lifeboat chaplain the Rev Richard Walker officiated at the lifeboat’s dedication service which was attended by members of the Hartley family, the former national RNLI chairman, Charles Hunter-Pease, the current deputy chairwoman, Janet Cooper, Scarborough’s mayor Eric Broadbent and crew members and local station officials.

The Salvation Army band opens the service's proceedings.

The D 856 John Wesley Hillard 1V at sea.

Colin Woodhead addresses the audience.

Putting the boat through its paces.

