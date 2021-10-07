Scarborough Rugby Club and the Rainbow Centre join forces to create Christmas food parcels
This winter, Scarborough Rugby Club and The Rainbow Centre Scarborough are joining forces to collect donations over 12 weeks to create Christmas Food Parcels to support those in need across the borough!
The 12 Weeks of Christmas initiative began on Monday September 20 and runs until Friday 10th December.
Each week a specific item is requested to be added to the food parcels which will then be handed out in time for Christmas!
Detailed below are the items requested for each week - although anything you can spare will be most welcome!
Week 1. September 20 - Tea bags
Week 2. September 27 - Chocolate
Week 3. October 4 - Sugar
Week 4. October 11 - Hot Chocolate
Week 5. October 18 - Biscuits
Week 6. October 25- Coffee
Week 7. November 1 - Crisps
Week 8. November 8 - Jam
Week 9. November 15 - Tinned fruit
Week 10. November 22 - Sweets
Week 11. November 29 - Pickled onions / Piccalilli
Week 12. December 6 - Mince Pies
Scarborough Rugby Club will be acting as the drop-off point for any donations and a special station will be set up at the Club.
All donations will be most gratefully received and will help spread some Christmas spirit for those in the borough most in need!