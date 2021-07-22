Scarborough running group raises over £4,000 for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue with 24 hour endurance event

The Run Scarborough group. Front left, Mountain Rescue Incident Controller Ian Hugill with running organiser Paul Sutherns, right. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Run Scarborough which was set up in October 2020, organised the event which saw teams aim to complete as many laps of the two mile course round Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the North Bay as they could in 24 hours.

Over 70 people took part in the run which came with the added challenge of being staged on the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Group founder Paul Sutherns explained why they had chosen the mountain rescue team as the charity to raise money for.

He said: "It's quite close to a lot of us. We don't just run on the roads, we run on moors, trails, cliffs so in those places if you get into trouble it's them that are going to come and help you.

"It just seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something for the people who one day might be doing something for us.

"They risk their lives every time they go out, they don't go to the easy jobs, they're sent to the jobs no one else can get to."

In the nine months since it began last October, Run Scarborough has grown to have over 400 members on its Facebook Group.

They meet three times a week, on Monday and Wednesday nights and for a trail run on Sundays.

Everyone is welcome and it is a mixed ability group, those wanting to find out more should join the Facebook Group here.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team said: "We are truly humbled by all the support we have received from Paul, Run Scarborough, the companies who supported the event and all the entrants.