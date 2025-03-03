Scarborough running group takes on 48-hour charity relay challenge

Run Scarborough, a group created for anyone who wants to run or would like to get into running, will be taking on a 48-hour relay challenge for charity.

The relay takes place at 1pm on Friday March 7, all the way through until Sunday March 9, at 1pm to raise funds for patient care at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Runners will go in pairs starting from Scarborough Spa, round the sea front and Marine Drive towards the Sea Life Centre for 30 minutes before turning round and handing over to the next pair back at Scarborough Spa.

This relay will be Run Scarborough’s fifth challenge fundraiser in aid of Saint Catherine’s, after taking on a 36-hour run in 2021 and 48-hour challenges in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Run Scarborough group.

Paul Sutherns, leader of the Run Scarborough group, said: “As a group we look forward to our relay and raising funds for saint Catherine’s.

"It is one of the highlights of our calendar and the group love getting behind it.“

Saint Catherine’s Fundraiser Louise Gravestock said: “We cannot thank Paul and all of the members of Run Scarborough enough for their fabulous on-going support.

"It is because of such wonderful support from our community that we are able to continue in the care and comfort of our patients and their families.

She added: “If you see any of the runners along Scarborough seafront during this weekend, please give them a cheer or a wave to keep them going!”