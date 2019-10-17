Scarborough’s 20 most famous faces

Hollywood actors, famous footballers and renowned politicians are among the most well-known people from Scarborough.

We take a look at some of the famous people who have been born, lived, or worked in the borough in the 20th and 21st centuries. They’re listed in no particular order.

1. Robert Palmer The music star's biggest hit was Addicted to Love. He grew up in Scarborough and his first band the Mandrakes quickly got popular and supported Fleetwood Mac and Jimi Hendrix in and around the town.

2. Gavin Williamson CBE MP The current Secretary for Education grew up in Scarborough and attended East Ayton Primary School, Raincliffe and Sixth Form. He is known to be a fan of the Harbour Bar.

3. Dame Penelope Wilton National treasure, Penelope has starred in films such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Downton Abbey and The History Boys. She was born in Scarborough but educated at boarding school in Surrey.

4. Paul Ingle A Scarborough legend, the Yorkshire Hunter was a professional boxer from 1994 to 2000. He represented Great Britain at the 1992 Summer Olympics, held British, European and Commonwealth titles and later the featherweight world title.

