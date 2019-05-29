Scarborough's Chelsea Pensioner meets Michael Flatley at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A Scarborough man who has been given the prestigious honour of becoming a Chelsea Pensioner has visited the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Dave Hall met Michael Flatley at the world-renowned show which brings together the most innovative ideas to horticulture.

The father-of-three had the pleasure of meeting numerous celebrities at the event and said that 'it was an absolute pleasure chatting to him'.

Celebrity guests also included The Duchess of Cambridge, Dame Judi Dench, Piers Morgan, Joanna Lumley and Mary Berry.

Dave made the move to the Royal Hospital, London, in September and has settled in to his new life there.

Talking about becoming a Chelsea Pensioner, the 78-year-old said: “I’m quite proud. There are only 300 in the world and I’m going to be one of them.”

The Chelsea Pensioners are famous for their ceremonial scarlet coats and tricorn hats which Dave now proudly wears.

Originally from Middlesbrough, Dave has visited numerous countries during his 22 years in the army.

He and his wife visited Scarborough on their honeymoon in 1964 and the couple and their children later made the move back to the town, when he began work at GCHQ Scarborough in 1982.

Dave made the decision to apply to become a Chelsea Pensioner after he tragically lost his wife five years ago.

“I’ve been on my own since my wife died and I was OK at first but I don’t like being on my own. I don’t like coming home to an empty flat. A house isn’t a home when it’s empty,” Dave added.

Dave’s daughter, Gillian Grantham, said: “The whole family are immensely proud of Dad becoming a Chelsea Pensioner. We are sure he will be right at home with all the ex-Forces personnel, and swapping stories of their travels and experiences.

“We are so proud how Dad has adjusted to life after losing my Mum in very tragic circumstances. He has thrown himself into making new friends, keeping fit and going to Chelsea just seems such a great next step for him.

“I know Mum would be delighted for him too."