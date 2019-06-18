Rex.

Scarborough's dogs show off their best puppy dog eyes

A recent scientific study has found that dogs evolved to have muscles around their eyes in order to make expressions that appeal to humans.

The study says such "puppy eyes" helped domesticated dogs to bond with humans. We asked our readers to send in photos of their dogs giving them puppy dog eyes - here's a round up of some of the best.

"Human, give me that food."

1. Hungry?

"Human, give me that food."
Jen Whitelaw
Squidge saying 'I love you but I love your dinner more.'

2. Squidge

Squidge saying 'I love you but I love your dinner more.'
Gill Wilson
Molly snuggling up to her little sister.

3. Molly

Molly snuggling up to her little sister.
Chloe Middleton
Buster gives a look of love.

4. Buster

Buster gives a look of love.
Jo Ashurst
