Scarborough's Hays Travel branch fundraise to send Thalia, 4, on the holiday of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris

Staff members at a Scarborough travel agents are fundraising to a girl living with a rare heart condition on the trip of a lifetime.

Rebecca Dack and her team at the Hays Travel branch, on Aberdeen Walk, have organised a bus to York Christmas Market with all proceeds going to Thalia-Beau Wright.

The four-year-old was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a condition which affects one in a million people, in November last year.

The family were told that there is no treatment, medication or operation – a heart transplant is her only hope.

Earlier this year, Karen Ireland started fundraising to send Thalia on a trip to Disneyland Paris. Since then a number of people including businesses in the area have fundraised to make the trip possible.

Staff at Hayes Travel then decided as a team to get involved in fundraising. Sales Assistant, Katie Holland, said: "We were aware of Thalia's situation and all decided, as a team, that we wanted to help her this year. We wanted to help get her to Disneyland as it's every child's dream."

She added that the store is given £500 each year to help a local charity of their choice and this year they decided to help Thalia. Last year the store raised around £600 for local man, Liam Critchett.

The bus to York, which will give people the chance to enjoy Christmas markets, shopping or a day out in York, will also involve a raffle, bucks fizz with mince pies on-board.

Staff members will be attending the event, by giving up their day off, to make the journey as special as possible with a Christmas Disney quiz and games of bingo.

There are only two seats remaining on the coach for the trip on December 1, as 55 people have already bought their ticket for the event.

To donate raffle prizes or to book your seat on the coach, for £15, contact Hayes Travel on 01723 817677 or call into the store on Aberdeen Walk.

Thalia will find out the news that she is going to Disneyland Paris, just before Christmas, in a special reveal at Irton Garden Centre later this month.

Christine Johnson, Thalia’s grandmother, has thanked everyone who has helped contribute to sending Thalia on the trip of a lifetime.

She said: "Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts to each and every one of you who have skydived, climbed a mountain, fundraised and donated to help us take our beautiful princess to Disneyland Paris.

"After a rough few weeks, I can't put into words how much we are looking forward to this amazing trip and that is all down to you beautiful people.

"Thank you so much to Irton Garden Centre for allowing us to come to your beautiful venue and helping us to make the reveal so special, we couldn't think of a more magical place to do it.

"Thank you to the beautiful Princess Belle who out of the kindness of her beautiful heart will be there to surprise our girl. You have a friend in Thalia for life and us all, there's nobody in the world we'd want to tell her more than you.

"Special thanks to the wonderful Karen who started all of this off and said 'I'm terrified of heights but I'm going to jump out of a plane so that I can send Thalia and her family to Disney' You are beautiful inside and out and have the biggest heart of gold. We love you and will never ever forget what you have done for us.

"Special thanks to the amazing Team Thalia - mummy, Annabel, Taylor, Georgia, Abbie and Demi - who all were crazy enough to join Karen in jumping out of a plane. You all have the biggest hearts and we love you all for what you have done for our girl.

"Special thanks to the beautiful Katie for wanting to help us go on this trip of a lifetime and put Thalia's name forward to her gym who then said "yes let's climb a mountain". We are so grateful to each and every one of you for what you have done. Katie you are an angel and we will be forever grateful.

"Special thanks to Beckie at Hays Travel for making the magic happen and booking our wonderful trip for us. We can't wait to bring Thalia in to collect her tickets!

"And to each and every beautiful heart that has donated thank you! None of this would have been possible without your kindness and generosity. It literally means the world to us and to have this to look forward to helps more than you will ever know.

"There is still lots of fundraising going on including the Hays Travel Fun Bus and a little fancy dress day out for the grown ups who are wanting to collect Thalia some spending money.

"As always happiness is tinged with sadness. I would give my soul for this not to be happening to Thalia, we are nearly a year down the line and there is not a day that passes that my heart doesn't ache and that I don't long to get out of this nightmare but having something so wonderful to look forward honestly warms our broken hearts.

"A dream is a wish your heart makes and your beautiful hearts have all made our precious girl's dreams come true."

The reveal will take place at Irton Garden Centre on November 30.