Scarborough's new Post Office is officially open – here's what people think of the new branch inside WH Smith

Scarborough's new Post Office inside WH Smith has officially opened its doors for the first time at 9am today.

As many made their way to the back of the store to access post office services formally available from Aberdeen Walk, others did so simply to catch a glimpse of the brand new branch.

The new branch inside WH Smith.

What did they make of it?

It's fair to say most customers left the store feeling pleasantly surprised.

Christina Stones, a pushchair user, said: "It's better for me cause I can walk straight in. I was a bit worried at first cause I thought there were going to be steps but that's not the case so I'm happy."

"It's running very efficiently," added town resident Jacqueline Clark. "I was a bit wary because I thought there were going to be long queues due to the layout of the store but it seems to be working really well."

Resident Robert Forth thinks the move is "a great thing".

Robert Forth, who's lived in Scarborough for 24 years, also spoke positively of the new branch.

"I was reluctant at first but we're in the 21st century and we need to accept that things change. It was sad to see the other one go but things have got to move forward and having the post office and WH Smith all under one roof is great thing."

Longer opening hours and the presence of many young members of staff at the five counter positions also contributed to shaping people's opinions.

For some though, it's still early days.

Brian O'Reilly has still some concerns.

Brian O'Reilly, a regular post office user, said: "It'll be interesting to see what it's like on a really busy day like Monday for example. I think it looks nice and I wish it well but I'm just a bit concerned about the size and encroachment into the shop area."

The new Post Office will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sundays.