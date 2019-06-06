Scarborough’s Race For Life - here’s how to 50% off entry fee for popular event

Scarborough runners are being offered a special incentive to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life as soon as possible.

Organisers are offering half price entry to anyone who enters before Monday (June 10), using discount code SUMMER50.

The discount is available until midnight on that day.

It can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join in the fun.

There are two Race for Life events to choose from at Scarborough Sea Life Centre on Wednesday July 10. They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events.

By joining the Race for Life, the people of Scarborough will make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Danielle Masterson, Cancer Research UK’s Area Marketing Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part.

“You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives. This includes clinical trials which give patients in North Yorkshire access to the latest treatments.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Click here to enter the Race for Life or call 0300 123 0770.