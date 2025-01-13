Scarborough 's Rainbow Centre to host very first charity ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre is to host its very first charity ball.

On Saturday June 7, the charity will be hosting an elegant evening at Scarborough Spa which will be filled with delectable cuisine and fabulous music - all while helping individuals and families who are in need.

The Scarborough-based charity has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.

The Rainbow Centre promoting their charity ball.

The charity focuses on supporting those in need in our town.

On average it provides around 1,000 food parcels each month, and in 2024 carried out almost 20,000 critical interventions.

At the ball, guests can indulge in a delightful drinks reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner.

As the night unfolds, there will be an exciting charity auction where guests could win incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Ball-goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire while guests will have the opportunity to dance the night away to a live band, as well as a lively DJ.

Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be holding our first ever charity ball with the aim of raising much-needed funds for our service.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together to support a charity that helps so many in our town.

"We think demand for tickets will be high so book early to avoid disappointment.”

Visit www.therainbowball.org for tickets which are available at £65 each, with several sponsorship and corporate options available.

Please contact Natalie at [email protected] if you would like more information regarding tickets and packages for this event, or call 07588 000571.

All ticket sales, sponsorship and every penny raised on the night will directly aid the work of the Rainbow Centre.