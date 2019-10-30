Scarborough's TJ, 15, has sights set on England Darts team after being selected to play in Youth Pentathlon

If you were to ask a lot of teenagers what they’d like to be when they grow up, many would say professional footballer.

But TJ Wells, 15, who goes to Graham School, has his eyes set on a slightly more unusual dream - to follow in the footsteps of his heroes Ted Hankey and Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams and become a professional darts player.

December will see him move one step closer to that dream when he plays in the England Darts Youth Pentathlon at the New Trinity Club in Hull.

“I’m nervous about it,” said TJ, “but I’m excited as well.

“If I’m going into big competitions I need more practices and to keep my arm going.”

The Pentathlon is being staged by England Darts to give youth players more opportunities to develop their skills and gain experience.

The top eight players in the England youth rankings will compete in each event, alongside an additional player invited by England Darts and one invited by the New Trinity Club.

TJ, currently 250th in the England Boys rankings, was invited by the New Trinity Club who know him through being a member of the Humberside County Youth team.

In his debit for the team he impressed by winning his first match with a man of the match performance.

He first started playing darts aged 10 after seeing his family play the sport at The Poachers Barn in Osgodby which they used to run.

“My family were darts players and I got put into it and really enjoyed it so I just kept going,” TJ explained.

His mum, Claire Lerigo, added: “The main reason we wanted him to play was to improve his maths but then he just got better and better.

“I’m really proud of him for being selected.”

TJ now practices every day, either at home or at the Trafalgar pub in Scarborough and is also a member of teams for Cellars Bar, Ayton, the Anglers Club and Humberside County Youth.

Aside from the youth team, he is generally the youngest member playing, but that doesn’t faze him.

He said: “There is one other girl at school who plays but the rest of my mates don’t.

“They all support me though and so do the teachers.

“Darts is everything to me.”

With little time for other hobbies, TJ is dedicated to being selected by England Darts so he can represent his country.

He added: “When I first started playing I enjoyed throwing the darts and hitting good scores.

“As I was getting older I didn’t want to stop and I thought if I’m good at it I should just keep going.

“I just need to keep up my confidence.”

The England Youth Pentathlon takes place on Saturday December 7 and is free to attend for spectators.