Scarborough school chidlren stuck in Italy for two days after flights cancelled arrive home

A party of students from St Augustine's School in Scarborough who were stuck in Italy after their flights were cancelled have arrived home safely.

The students were visiting Venice with the music department on a week-long trip which saw them perform outside St Mark's Cathedral and the Verona Amphitheatre.

The group was due to fly home on Saturday evening but upon arrival at the airport found BA had cancelled their flights.

Mr Griffin, deputy head of the school, said on Monday: "Since cancelling the flights, BA have been really helpful.

"They have sorted them out a hotel and organised transfers at both ends of the journey."

The group flew home yesterday afternoon and were given vouchers by BA on arrival.

They returned to Scarborough around 10pm.

Parents were kept up to date with news via videos on the music department's Facebook page, an official policy by the school which was communicated to parents prior to the trip taking place.

In a Facebook video from the coach home, Head of Music Mr Barron, told parents the children has been given Tuesday morning off school, unless they felt able to participate in school sports day.

Mr Griffin added: "Facebook allows us to communicate directly with the parents more quickly than anything else."