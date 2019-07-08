Scarborough school children stuck in Italy after BA cancels their flights

Dozens of schoolchildren from St Augustine's on a school trip to Venice have been stuck in Italy since Saturday evening after their flights were cancelled.

The students were visiting Italy with the music department on a week-long trip which has seen them perform outside St Mark's Cathedral and the Verona Amphitheatre.

However, upon arriving at the airport to fly home on Saturday evening the group found that BA had cancelled their flights.

Mr Griffin, deputy head of the school, said: "Since cancelling the flights, BA have been really helpful.

"They have sorted them out a hotel and organised transfers at both ends of the journey.

"The group is expected to fly home this afternoon and be in Scarborough around 8pm.

"The children are exhausted but in good spirits. They've had a really great time, and the staff have been working hard to get them home."

Parents have been kept up to date with news via videos on the music department's Facebook page, an official policy by the school which was communicated to parents prior to the trip taking place.

Mr Griffin added: "Facebook allows us to communicate directly with the parents more quickly than anything else."