Scarborough school's fundraiser for air ambulance after staff member suffers life-changing injuries in accident

Scarborough’s Snainton Church of England Primary School has raised £1,271 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after a staff member was involved in a serious road traffic accident.

In April this year, Sharon Odell, who is a general teaching assistant at the school, received life-changing injuries and lost a leg in an accident while on her way to work and thanks to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, was airlifted to James Cook Hospital.

School secretary Claire Roberts said: “This was a terrifying time for the whole of our school community.

“Mrs Odell has worked at our school since 2010 she has worked in every classroom and was running both breakfast and after-school clubs.

Keiron Hardwick of Yorkshire Air Ambulance with Sharon Odell and some Snainton School children presenting the cheque.

“Before that she was a parent here.

“Everyone knows and loves her and while we could do nothing but wait, we wanted to feel we were doing something to give back.

“The children did a sponsored walk to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance who were the first step in saving Sharon's life.

“We are a very small village school but we were amazed that the children and their families raised £1,271.

“Sharon has already started coming into school twice a week and the doctors are astounded at her recovery.

“Her first goal was to make it to the year six leaver's assembly in July which she did, to the delight of the children.

“She is currently waiting for her new leg as she insists, she will be back playing football with children as soon as possible.

“Sharon's determination and resilience has been inspirational for us all.”