Scarborough Sea Cadets pay tribute to 'shining example' former Commanding Officer Tony Harrison MBE

Scarborough Sea Cadets have paid tribute to former Commanding Officer, Chief Petty Officer Tony Harrison MBE.

He has been described as a "shining example" to thousands of youngsters within North and East Yorkshire District and the Eastern Area Sea Cadet organisation.

Image: Scarborough Sea Cadets

Anthony Michael Victor Camel Harrison M.B.E sadly passed away on April 8, aged 78-years-old.

Chief Harrison joined TS Scarborough in 1974 after leaving the Royal Navy were he served for 12 years.

SLt (SCC) Gareth Davies RNR, said: "During his time he helped so many of the towns youth trough his guidance and example, he taught everyone high standards, personal discipline and important skills that they all took in to adult life.

"Chiefs' work allowed children to flourish with many of them moving on to careers at sea or in the forces. His contribution can not be underestimated and he was the catalyst to many things positive for Scarborough Sea Cadets.

Image: Scarborough Sea Cadets

"He used his knowledge and skills to great effect in helming the unit and the ships company through many difficulties, including eviction from there Headquarters and the renovation of the now existing building the old St Thomas church on East Sandgate.

"He worked tirelessly with the President Mr Fred Normandale and the Management Committee to ensure the unit was developed and improved at all times. He was fundamental in the unit’s Field Gun Team coming to fruition and loved nothing more than putting the cadets through their paces on display to the public at various summer fairs and village gala’s."

Just before Tony retired in 2009, he was recognised for his contribution to the organisation, the town and most of all the cadets when he received the MBE in the New Years honours list.

The current Commanding Officer, SLt Natalie Davies RNR, added: “I can not put into words the how important this legend of a man is to Scarborough Sea Cadets, the untold effect he had on anyone, who was involved with unit including myself over decades of his leadership can not be measured.

Image: Scarborough Sea Cadets

"He was a selfless man who rightly so became a role model for so many. With his charismatic style of motivation he led by example through his steadfast commitment and he was always ready to laugh and make others laugh with his unique sense of humour.

"It is safe to say that Scarborough Sea Cadets will not be here without the work and dedication of Chief.”

Chief Petty Officer Tony Harrison MBE funeral will be held on Thursday May 9, 1.10pm at the Lincoln Crematorium. The service will be followed by a gathering to commemorate Chief at the Lincoln Royal Naval Association Club.

Ann and the family have requested family flowers only, all donations to go to Scarborough Sea Cadets.

For those who may not be able to attend Scarborough Sea Cadets have a book of remembrance if you would like to record a message. The unit will be open on Tuesday or Friday 7 until 9pm.