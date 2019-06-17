Scarborough Sea Cadets to take part in centenary parade in town’s Armed Forces Day

Scarborough Sea Cadets are all set to play a leading role in Scarborough Armed Forces Day later this month as part of celebrations to mark the unit’s 100th anniversary.

Between midday and 1pm on Saturday June 29, against the backdrop of Scarborough South Bay, the cadets will proudly take part in their Centenary Parade along the seafront and will be presented with an embossed wooden plaque by Vice Admiral Robert G Cooling CB (Rtd) to mark the unit’s 100 years from 1919 to 2019.

At 2.30pm, the cadets will then take part in a double gun run challenge.

Scarborough Sea Cadets was established as a Naval Unit in 1919.

Many cadets and staff have passed through the doors since that time with the aim of working together as a team and representing Scarborough in the best possible way.

The cadets have travelled offshore, abroad, on Royal Navy ships, met royalty, made friends for life and taken skills they learnt into adulthood.

2018 was the one of the unit’s best ever years, winning the National Canada Trophy and being crowned the best Sea Cadet Unit in the UK.

Scarborough Sea Cadets Commanding Officer, SLt Natalie Davies RNR, said: “Through our unit’s history, the common goal of giving our town’s young people the best opportunities through nautical adventure and fun has been the driving force and has been recognised both at local and national level.

“Scarborough has always supported the Sea Cadets as much as possible and we appreciate it immensely.

“Without the support of the council and the public throughout our 100 years, the unit would not strive the way it does today.

We would like to thank everyone who has ever contributed to Scarborough Sea Cadets in any way large or small over the last century and we look forward to another 100 years of making our town proud.”

Tom Fox, Chairman of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day Committee, added: “It’s an ideal opportunity to join the Scarborough Sea Cadets special anniversary celebration with our 11th Armed Forces Day event.

“As we recognise the value of so many volunteers who give their support to so many young people through the various organisations we meet, we are most pleased and proud through the Armed Forces Day Committee to give particular recognition to Scarborough Sea Cadets on their 100 years of outstanding service to the community and young people of Scarborough.”