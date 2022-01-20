Scarborough sea wall trail project awarded £40,000 National Lottery cash

The money will be used to tell the story of Scarborough’s history and heritage on the sea wall along Marine Drive.

The Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, as the lead organisation for the project, will use money provided by national lottery players to install around 30 granite storyboards on the mile-long section of the Scarborough sea wall.

Each storyboard will cover a part of Scarborough’s heritage so that those walking the trail will learn about Scarborough’s rich and varied history.

The 30 granite storyboards will go up along the sea wall in Scarborough.

Through the project App, people will also be able to access a lot more details around those histories including photographs and video footage.

Many residents and visitors, together with students from local schools, have helped select the most relevant historical events to feature in the project.

They will do so by contributing their own Scarborough memories, special moments perhaps from childhood or stories from within their families carried down the generations.

A number of participating organisations including cafes, restaurants, hotels, guesthouses and tourism venues are committed to helping to gather the Scarborough Memories.

Schools will also be involved in gathering the memories of local families.

These stories will find a home in a new Scarborough Stories Library which Scarborough Council is seeking to set up as part of its Cultural Strategy.

Project Manager, Huw Roberts, a Trustee of the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, said the project was great news for Scarborough.