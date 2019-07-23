Scarborough Seafest cookery demonstrations: who will cook and when

Top regional chefs will cook up a fine feast for visitors attending the 21st Scarborough Seafest this weekend.

The Scarborough Hospitality Association Seafest Food Theatre will be the ‘must taste’ attraction of the town’s annual maritime festival, which takes place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 July in Scarborough South Bay.

With a strong emphasis on the flavours of the Yorkshire coast, the programme for the line-up of cookery demonstrations is as follows:

Saturday 27 July

10.30am Luke Daniels (Palm Court Hotel)

11.30am Dan Hargreaves (Hedge-Hoggers Cider)

12.30pm Rob Green, (UK ambassador for Seafish)

1.30pm Martyn Hyde (Eat Me Café)

2.30pm Paul Gildroy (Magpie Café)

3.30pm Great Seafest Cook Off - Dan Hargreaves (Hedge-Hoggers Cider) v Martyn Hyde (Eat Me Café)

Sunday 28 July

10.30am Ryan Osborne (Star Inn The Harbour)

11.30am Rob Clark (Clark’s Restaurant)

12.30pm Rob Green (UK Ambassador for Seafish)

1.30pm Martyn Hyde, (Eat Me Café) and the Stephen Joseph Theatre cast of ‘Stepping Out’

2.30pm Paul Gildroy (Magpie Café)

3.30pm Dan Hargreaves (Hedge-Hoggers Cider)

To complement the festival food, the Yorkshire Bus Bar will make its first ever appearance at Seafest. The traditional, bright red double decker York bus contains a fully stocked bar

that will sell locally produced products, including Whitby Gin.

What about music?

You can see who will play and when HERE.