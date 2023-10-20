This weekend, Scarborough Spa is set for two big events including Paul Carrack and the Northern Soul Weekender. (Pic: Scarborough Spa)

Tonight, Paul Carrack will be in the Grand Hall as hr brings his tour to Scarborough.

The Sheffield’s ‘Golden Voice’ is renowned for such global hit’s as ‘How Long’, ‘Tempted’, ‘Over My Shoulder’ and the Grammy award nominated ‘Living Years’.

His collaborations as a keyboard player have seen him appear on scores of recordings and tours with the likes of Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Elton John, BB King. His songs have been recorded by The Eagles, Linda Rondstadt, Michael McDonald, Tom Jones and Diana Ross amongst many others.

The doors will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm.

VIP upgrade is available for tonight’s Paul Carrack show, which includes a queue jump and early lounge access (one hour before doors), a complimentary drink upon arrival, access to the designated private bar, access to private toilet facilities, cloakroom facility and access to the lounge during the interval.

Upgrades available to purchase via checkout or the Spa Box Office.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Tonight also marks the start of the Northern Soul Weekender.

Featuring two great rooms, The Ocean Ballroom where the dance floor is kept busy by our Stella line up of DJs. The room features totally Northern Soul , with classic oldies, todays floor fillers and tomorrow’s top sounds in an eclectic mix to please the crowd.

By contrast, the Spa’s downstairs room will feature a mezzanine bar to chill , watch and listen the room from its raised level. Running on Friday and Saturday evenings, head for the floor as our DJs are given a free hand to play records not heard upstairs.

Featuring sounds from Souls classic record labels like Motown. Philadelphia International, Stax and Atlantic for your dancing and listening pleasure.

The Weekender will be running over Friday, Saturday and Sundays and will culminate in a full Sunday all day session.

Tickets for the weekend are still available and can be purchased here.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The Spa Cliff Lift will not be runninbg today due to the weather, but should be reopen from 10am tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.