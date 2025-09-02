Scarborough Sports Village shortlisted for 2025 ukactive Awards

Scarborough Sports Village

Scarborough Sports Village is in the running for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Regional Public Club/Centre of the Year – North of England’ category and will also be considered for ‘Outstanding Club/Centre of the Year’, a national award.

Scarborough Sports Village’s state-of-the-art facilities include a 60-station gym, two swimming pools, group exercise studios and sports hall, as well as meeting and multi-purpose rooms.

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness.

The ukactive Awards received a record number of entries from across the sector in 2025, highlighting the achievements of those shortlisted.

Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will undergo further assessments including a mystery shop and digital review.

The regional winners and national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 30.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the ukactive Awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year. They have done a fantastic job.

“To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank all our members for their ongoing support.

“We look forward to October’s awards ceremony and in the meantime will continue to focus on getting the local community active.”