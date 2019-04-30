Scarborough Sports Village swimming pools remain closed

Swimming pools at Scarborough Sports Village remain closed this morning.

The centre announced the closure on Sunday morning (April 28) due to an unforeseen technical issue.

Pool plant engineers, Sterling Hyrdotech, visited the site yesterday and identified that the compressor in the pool plant room has failed.

Scarborough Sports Village said that the engineer will be revisiting the site today to manually open the pool valves and replace the compressor.

A spokesperson said: "We are hoping to open the pool in the afternoon and we will update you of the exact time as soon as we know.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation."