Scarborough sun sizzles for the Easter National Scooter Rally

Scarborough’s South Bay was home to a parade of marvellous motors during the seaside town’s Easter National Scooter Rally.
Visitors have flocked to the Spa Complex between Friday and today to see the extravagant two-wheelers set out in the sun.
As well as the vehicles, there have been two nights of live entertainment and a trade show over the weekend, which is organised by the British Scooter Rallies Association.
One rider was seen with a bike which had some 25 mirrors.
The event is also well attended by families.