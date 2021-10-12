Scarborough teen Tiernan Ingham, currently in treatment for leukaemia, completes Race for Life

Caitlin, Tiernan and their mum Christina Ingham before the race. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Tiernan Ingham, who was diagnosed with ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia) last March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is determined not to let cancer get in the way of his life, his mum Christina explained.

“He felt he wanted to inspire people who are in the same position as him,” said Christina, “He lapped me once and came back for me, he’s kept himself fit throughout the treatment.”

Tiernan receives daily chemotherapy as well as additional monthly treatments of a different type of chemotherapy and had his appendix removed just six weeks prior to the race.

Tiernan has always been fit and healthy, playing rugby for Scarborough Rugby Union Club and was selected for Yorkshire’s England Rugby Developing Player Programme.

He returned to the training and development side of the programme in the last six months, adjusting his training around his cancer treatment.

Christina said the family had prepared Tiernan for the fact that he may be deselected by the programme due to the fact he can’t play contact sports during his treatment but he was recently selected to continue.

She said: “His positive mental attitude is incredible.”

Shortly after his diagnosis Tiernan decided he wanted to raise money to give back to the organisations that had helped him, Clic Sargent, Candlelighters, Teenage Cancer Trust and Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

He and his family set up a Just Giving page called Team Tiernan and encouraged people to take part in fundraising events in Tiernan’s name.

The page has now surpassed an initial £500 target and raised £16,000 over the past 18 months.

Christina added: “So many people are affected by cancer and it’s just about raising awareness and getting funds for the research into more, and better treatments.”