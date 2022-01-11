Scarborough Three Peaks among Saint Catherine's 2022 fundraising challenges - see how you can take part

The Scarborough Three Peaks, organised by Saint Catherine’s, will take place in Sunday May 1 and will take around six hours to complete.

Participants will start at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, and trek 18K (around 11 miles) via Jacob’s Mount, Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough Castle and back to the hospice.

There will be a team of Saint Catherine’s staff taking on the walk who will be guiding participants along the way.

Saint Catherine's has a host of fundraising events lined up for 2022.

Registration for this event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route and a Saint Catherine’s T-shirt.

Participants are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “With the new year now under way, we know that many people are looking for a new challenge and wanting to look after their health and wellbeing.

“We wanted to create a new event for our supporters, and with such a beautiful and varied route right on our doorstep, we thought the Scarborough Three Peaks would be ideal.

"We hope to see lots of supporters new and old on the day – and we will be there to cheer you on!”

Saint Catherine’s has also secured places in 2022 for the Great Manchester Run, Great North Swim, Great North Run and Get Caked.

The details are as follows:

Great Manchester Run (10K) - Sunday May 22

Registration fee to secure your place is £50 and a minimum sponsorship of £150 is required.

Great North Swim (one mile) – June 10-12

Registration fee to secure your place is £50 and a minimum sponsorship of £150 is required.

The Great North Swim is the UK’s biggest open water swimming event and takes place at Brockhole on Windermere.

Great North Run (half marathon) - Sunday September 11

Registration fee to secure your place is £50 and a minimum sponsorship of £400 is required.

Get Caked (five-mile muddy obstacle course at Sledmere) – Sunday March 13

Registration costs £25 and suggested minimum sponsorship is £40.

Find out more and sign up at www.getcaked.org.uk selecting Saint Catherine’s as your chosen charity.

For more information on any of these events or to register your interest, please email [email protected] or call (01723) 378406.