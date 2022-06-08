Scarborough to welcome North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to public roadshow events

The event is to take place on Friday June 10 outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre between 10am and 4pm.

Commissioner Zoë said: “It’s my job to set the direction of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service and therefore consider the proposals and make a decision.

“Before I do that, I want to know what the public think and I encourage people to come along to one of my roadshow consultation events this summer to speak with myself or a member of my team, and to complete the online questionnaire.”

Zoe Metcalfe.

Zoë is also encouraging people to share their views online by completing the consultation here.

Commissioner Zoë is considering proposals for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s new Risk and Resource Model 2022-2025, which sets out how the Service would seek to deploy its people, equipment, and resources.

These proposals are based on an extensive risk assessment across North Yorkshire and York, which has identified the likelihood and severity of fires, road traffic collisions, water related incidents, and other emergencies.