Scarborough train station makeover approved

Passengers travelling to and from Scarborough’s train station will soon be able to enjoy a revamped cafe as they wait for their service to arrive.

The SSP Group, which runs concessions at more than 200 stations across the country, has been granted permission by Scarborough Council to refresh the existing Pumpkin brand that currently occupies a unit at the Westborough station.

Image from planning application

It will replace Pumpkin with the “Coffee Room” within the Grade II listed building.

The planning submission to Scarborough Council stated that it would “refresh the brand and provide a better offer to its customers”.

It added that the “old and tired” fixtures and fittings from the current Pumpkin offering would be removed and replaced.

The Railway Heritage Trust had raised a concern about the choice of colour for the Coffee Room, though it has no problem with the change of brand.

In a letter to Scarborough Council it said: “We do find the choice of colour most unfortunate.

"The original colour scheme of the building was a dark maroon and the Pumpkin colour fits in well with the building.

“We would prefer to see the new branding reflect this colour rather than the blue shown, which we feel clashes with the building.”

After no objections were received Scarborough Council planning officers approved the plans under delegated powers.

In their report, the officers said they were comfortable with the colour scheme.

It noted: “The Heritage Railway Trust has raised concern regarding the colour of the signs to be inappropriate, however as they would be limited to a small section of the station and applied in replacement to existing signage, it is not considered that the signs would be significantly harmful and whether the colour is viewed as being suitable can be subjective.”