Scarborough veterans set to benefit from FirstLight Trust’s £350,000 Lottery award

The Firstlight Trust, a charity helping former members of the armed forces and emergency services get back on their feet, has been awarded £350,000 by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Dorinda Wolfe Murray, from FirstLight Trust, said: “We’re over the moon to have been awarded this grant.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to offer even more activities in Scarborough over the next three years. Healthy living and cooking demonstrations can take place in a new upstairs kitchen workshop in our hub.

“Plus our disused courtyard in Newborough can be transformed into a space for veterans and their families to learn more about gardening and food.”

Some of the new activities planned for veterans will include walking groups, money management and computing courses plus crafting for all the family sessions.

Additional activities will be delivered with the help of local organisations such as Stepney Hill Farm, Adult Learning and Skills Service, Everyone Active, Montessori School and Scarborough Council.

Sharpe’s cafe area is already popular with ex-service and emergency service personnel as well as the general public and the courtyard will be transformed into a quiet outdoor space.