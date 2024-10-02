Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington villages feature in Yorkshire book with 'breathtaking' images
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkshire Villages, a stunning collection of images from photographers Dave and Paul Zdanowicz, reveals the beauty of Yorkshire’s villages ‘in all their many faces’.
The 128-page paperback publication focuses on 126 villages across the county, using 130 illustrations.
Dave Zdanowicz is a landscape photographer from Bradford who has provided images to major TV networks, and his pictures have been published in national and international newspapers and magazines.
Paul Zdanowicz, Dave’s father, is also a professional photographer.
A spokesperson for Amberley, which has published the book, said: “Yorkshire is a county of enormous contrasts.
"Outside its large urban centres, its villages represent a way of life that often feels unchanging.
"The villages are part of the landscape, whether remote upland, agricultural, coastal or even industrial, and the buildings in these villages reflect the local materials and the evolving working life of the villages.
"The National Parks of the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales are justly famous, as is the coastline, but there is much more, from the East Riding which historically grew rich on the wool trade and the Humber estuary, to the mining villages of South Yorkshire, the textile industry in West Yorkshire, and remote Pennine settlements.”
The book, also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats and costs £18.99.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.