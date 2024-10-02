Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington villages feature in Yorkshire book with 'breathtaking' images

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:19 BST
Various villages in the Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington areas are featured in a new book packed with a breathtaking array of photographs.

Yorkshire Villages, a stunning collection of images from photographers Dave and Paul Zdanowicz, reveals the beauty of Yorkshire’s villages ‘in all their many faces’.

The 128-page paperback publication focuses on 126 villages across the county, using 130 illustrations.

Dave Zdanowicz is a landscape photographer from Bradford who has provided images to major TV networks, and his pictures have been published in national and international newspapers and magazines.

Yorkshire Villages is available from Tuesday October 15 in paperback, Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.

Paul Zdanowicz, Dave’s father, is also a professional photographer.

A spokesperson for Amberley, which has published the book, said: “Yorkshire is a county of enormous contrasts.

"Outside its large urban centres, its villages represent a way of life that often feels unchanging.

"The villages are part of the landscape, whether remote upland, agricultural, coastal or even industrial, and the buildings in these villages reflect the local materials and the evolving working life of the villages.

"The National Parks of the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales are justly famous, as is the coastline, but there is much more, from the East Riding which historically grew rich on the wool trade and the Humber estuary, to the mining villages of South Yorkshire, the textile industry in West Yorkshire, and remote Pennine settlements.”

The book, also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats and costs £18.99.

