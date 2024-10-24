Scarborough winners praised for their fundraising efforts at Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards 2024

The Farmer Christmas Tractor Run received the Community Group of the Year award - Sponsored by the John Cotton Group, with their Chairman, Mark Cotton, presenting the award.

The Farmer Christmas Tractor Run and a motorcycle fundraiser run in conjunction with Oliver’s Mount were among the winners as Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) hosted its annual Recognition Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, hosted by TV presenters Jon Mitchell and Gaynor Barnes, was attended by more than 200 guests and had the theme of “Every penny counts – Fundraising in the community”, highlighting the dedication shown by volunteers, businesses and fundraisers in supporting YAA’s vital services.

In the East Yorkshire category, Community Group of the Year was awarded to the Farmer Christmas Tractor Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From humble beginnings in 2021, Nicola Knaggs and Laura Bell, from Foxholes, organised an illuminated tractor run in just three short weeks, bringing together nearly 100 tractors adorned with twinkling lights, honking horns, and festive cheer as they paraded through two County Council areas.

Sorrymate receive The Corporate Supporters Award - Sponsored by AirTV, with Managing Director Matt Richards presenting the award.

Now a cherished annual tradition, the event has raised over £20,000 for YAA, delighting locals and visitors alike with the enchanting sight of brilliantly lit tractors rolling down the streets.

This year’s run is planned for December 8, and excitement is already building for another spectacular display!

The Corporate Supporters Award went to Sorrymate, a personal injury solicitors based in Warrington which has worked closely with Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough, to actively supported Yorkshire Air Ambulance since 2014 at motorbike shows and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Phil and Fergus initiated an impressive raffle for a fully specced race bike, with all proceeds benefiting YAA.

Over the course of a year, they sold tickets and raised an incredible £17,000. The bike, signed by over 100 renowned motorbike riders, became a truly unique prize.

Excitingly, they are now planning another raffle launching later this year, ensuring continued support for YAA's vital services!

Other awards on the night were presented to individual supporters and organisations across Yorkshire including;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious Chairman’s Award which was given to Jan Swallow for remarkable fundraising efforts, totalling over £103,000 in memory of her son and the Outstanding Partnership Award which was presented to Morrisons for their pivotal role in the clothing recycling scheme, contributing over £750,000. Wilf and Marjorie Gill, of Northallerton, who transform their home into a festive wonderland each Christmas, raising £9,000 for YAA were also recognised.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance, visit www.yaa.org.uk