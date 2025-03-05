Scarborough woman nominated for community award

A woman from Scarborough has been nominated for a community award helping a homelessness and debt charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trish Kinsella has been nominated for a Pavers shoes community award for donating to the Rainbow Centre for more than 30 years.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Pavers announced 10 finalists for the first Pavers Community Champions Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists were selected from a pool of inspiring women nominated by the public at Pavers stores across the UK and Ireland.

Trish Kinsella

Customers were invited to share their stories and nominate women who have made a meaningful difference in their communities, whether through their professional work, volunteer efforts, or local activism.

Debbie Paver, trustee of the Pavers Foundation, said: “We’ve been so inspired by every single woman nominated for the Pavers Community Champions Awards.

"Each of these ten finalists has done amazing work in their communities, whether it’s through fundraising or going the extra mile to help those in need. We're honoured to celebrate with them on International Women’s Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foundation said the finalists highlighted the impact that women are having in communities around the country.

Trish’s nomination said: “Trish was nominated at Pavers’ Scarborough store for donating to the Rainbow Centre for over 30 years.

"The Rainbow Centre offers support to vulnerable people in the local community.

"Trish also supports by listening and advising people in difficult situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nominator commented that Trish is a wonderful person to be around and always has time for people.”

The finalists will be invited to a celebratory event on International Women’s Day, March 8, where the Pavers Community Champion of the Year will be announced.

This year’s winner will receive the title, along with a year’s supply of Pavers shoes.

The Rainbow Centre was established in 1997 to offer practical support to vulnerable people in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has grown and now offers an open door to anyone in need of help.

It makes thousands of critical interventions per year, assisting the homeless, vulnerable and families in times of need.

Anyone who wishes donate can do so via the Rainbow Centre website at therainbowcentre.org.