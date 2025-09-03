Mrs Brown was awarded a medal marking 20 years of fundraising for the RNLI.

The presentation was made by Colin Woodhead, Chairman of Scarborough Lifeboat Station, who praised her dedication and commitment.

He noted that only four other people in Scarborough have reached this milestone, making the award a particularly special honour.

Also present were representatives of the lifeboat crew, including Coxswain Lee Marton.

Mr Marton expressed his gratitude on behalf of the crew, saying how much they value the tireless efforts of supporters like Mrs Brown, whose work enables them to carry out their lifesaving duties safely.

Following the presentation, members of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild served a buffet, and all those gathered enjoyed marking the special occasion together.

Guild Chair, Mrs Gladys Fox, congratulated Mrs Brown on behalf of the committee and members.