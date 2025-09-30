Railway 200: The longest station bench in the worldplaceholder image
Railway 200: The longest station bench in the world

Scarborough’s big bench brings more than 200 people together for rail anniversary

By Louise French
Published 30th Sep 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 17:33 BST
Scarborough made railway history once again this week, as 239 people squeezed onto the town’s world-famous station bench to mark Railway 200.

The mammoth seat on Platform 1 – built in 1883 and stretching 139 metres – is said to be the longest station bench in the world, with room for more than 230 people.

Today, (Tuesday September 30) that claim was put to the test as sixth formers and community volunteers lined up shoulder-to-shoulder, many in period costume, to celebrate 200 years of Britain’s railways.

The spectacle was given extra flourish as David Birdsall, Scarborough’s town crier, announced the official total of people seated on the bench.

Among the guests was Deputy Mayor of Scarborough, Sarah Mason, who joined the celebration to show her support for the town’s railway heritage.

Andrew Watkins, Community & Development Manager at TransPennine Express, said: “We were delighted to support this unique celebration at Scarborough station.

“The famous platform bench has been part of the town’s railway story for more than 140 years, and this event was a wonderful way to connect people with that history while looking ahead to the future of rail.”

The event, funded by TransPennine Express (TPE) and organised by the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership with the Old Parcels Office, is one of the many nationwide activities taking place this year to celebrate rail heritage.

Rachel Osborne, Community Rail Officer for the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership, added: “Scarborough is famous for its long station seat, and we are proud to have brought people together to celebrate it.”

Celebrating the achievement

1. Railway 200: The longest station bench in the world

Celebrating the achievement Photo: Richard Ponter

Liam takes a break

2. Railway 200: The longest station bench in the world

Liam takes a break Photo: Richard Ponter

Town Crier David Birdsall addresses the gathered guests

3. Railway 200: The longest station bench in the world

Town Crier David Birdsall addresses the gathered guests Photo: Richard Ponter

Students celebrating the longest seat

4. Railway 200: The longest station bench in the world

Students celebrating the longest seat Photo: Richard Ponter

