Scarborough's Cathy Wood to cycle 1,000 miles in Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser

Cathy Wood on her 1,000-mile bike ride fundraiser on Foreshore Road in Scarborough. (Photo: KD Recruitment)

Cathy Wood from Scarborough-based recruitment firm KD Recruitment is hoping to raise £1,000 as part of the charity's 'Mission 5,000' fundraising event.

Ms Wood said: "I am new to riding a bike as it is a hobby I recently took up and thought that the Mission 5,000 challenge sounded like something I could do to raise as much money as I can for such a great cause!"

Currently, 5,000 people live with Motor Neurone Disease in the UK - Mission 5,000 aims to cover 5,000 miles for the people living with the condition.

Six people are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and six people die from the disease every day in the UK. Last year's event raised £280,000.

Kelly Dunn, Managing Director of KD Recruitment said: "One of our team has a close family member who has recently been diagnosed with MND and we are doing everything we can to raise money for the charity so that they can support others who are suffering, along with their family members."

The money raised goes towards vital research into treatments as well as providing specialist equipment to those who need it.

Cathy is riding her bike every day and has so far completed 290 miles, with 710 to go and has raised more than £350.

Cathy Wood said: "It's great to be able to do this challenge living on the East Coast as my routes have some of the most beautiful views in the country."

Motor Neurone Disease affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time which eventually leads to death. There is currently no cure.

A branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is available in Scarborough and Bridlington, which offers dedicated support.