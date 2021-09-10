Scarborough's Central Healthcare Surgery declares itself to be 'under significant pressure'

Scarborough's Central Healthcare Surgery has declared itself to be 'under significant pressure'

Central Healthcare, which is based at Lawrence House Medical Centre on Belgrave Crescent, has posted a statement on their website advising that they are currently seeing a significant increase in demand for their services.

The Central Healthcare statement reads:

"Along with other GP practices in our Scarborough group, and many others across the country, we are seeing a significant and sustained demand for our services.

"In the last two weeks alone requests for appointments and care have risen 16%. This means we are having to prioritise patients with an urgent need to ensure they receive safe and timely care.

"Due to these pressures we have declared ourselves to be under significant pressure, under NHS reporting measures, and are working with NHS partners across the area to seek additional support if available.

"As a result, we may redirect patients to other support, where necessary and appropriate, such as NHS111 which can book appointments for urgent care at Urgent Treatment Centres, or local pharmacies which can help with many minor illnesses and ailments.

"Please, only use hospital A&Es in genuine ‘life and limb’ emergencies.