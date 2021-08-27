Scarborough's Crown Tavern pub to host charity fun day for Biotinidase Deficiency awareness

The Crown Tavern pub on Scalby Road is hosting a charity fun day this weekend.

The fun day has been arranged by a Scarborough family who has been affected by a Biotinidase Deficiency diagnosis and will raise money for awareness of the condition.

The event is being held at the Crown Tavern pub on Scalby Road from 3pm onwards on Sunday, August 29.

There will be children's face painting, a bouncy castle, raffles, music, singing and more.

Biotin, known as vitamin B7, is needed in very small amounts to help the body make fatty acids. The NHS says you should be able to get all the biotin you need by eating a varied and balanced diet.

However, Biotinidase Deficiency is a disease in which biotin is not released from proteins during digestion. Profound and partial Biotinidase Deficiency combined affect one in 61,000 births.

Left untreated, it can affect coordination, balance and speech, and cause muscle issues, hearing loss, seizures and developmental delay.

All proceeds from the day will go to Biotinidase Deficiency awareness charities.

The Crown Tavern said: "The local businesses coming together for this cause is actually overwhelming. It's amazing that the community has come together for this cause."