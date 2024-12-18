Scarborough's former Miss Teen GB Lottie Stephens to compete in Miss International UK

Lottie Stephens, of Burniston, is competing in Miss International UK.

Scarborough’s former Miss Teen UK Lottie Stephens is hoping to follow up one of the best years of her life by competing in Miss International UK.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old business and marketing student said: "We’re not judged on how we look, we’re judged on confidence and how we carry ourselves on stage, it’s to do with breaking down barriers and making you feel more confident in yourself.”

She entered the semi-finals online and gained the Miss Yorkshire coast sash – now she is looking forward to a year of travelling which will include flying to Japan for the finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also needs to raise £2,700 to go to India as part of a humanitarian trip.

Former Miss Teen GB Lottie Stephens, who is now competing in Miss International UK.

"This past year I’ve been on nine holidays and it’s nice to travel and see different places,” said Lottie, who is originally from Burniston before moving to Manchester for her degree course.

"It’s all about embracing different cultures.

"A lot of the holidays, I went with pageant friends and I’ve got the freedom to be able to travel that much.”

A year ago, it was third time lucky for Lottie as she realised a dream and was crowned Miss Teen GB, representing the Yorkshire coast in the 16 to 19 category, at the Blackpool ceremony.

And the experience has been life-changing for her.

"It’s done so much for me,” she said.

"Fifty per cent of my friends are from the pageants and I’m so close to them.”