Scarborough's Goldwing Light Parade returns to town on Saturday September 14

The Scarborough Goldwings Light Parade will light up the seafront on Saturday September 14.

Scarborough’s spectacular Goldwing Light Parade will once again light up the town on Saturday September 14.

The glittering Goldwing Light Parade & Fireworks Display has become a popular tradition for Scarborough, bringing thousands of bike fans from around the UK to South Bay for a free seafront party every September.

First held in 2008, the Goldwing Light Parade has built a reputation for its unique atmosphere and raised tens of thousands of pounds for both the RNLI and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s parade will once again be in support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. To date £43,525 has been raised for the charity.

Riders will gather outside ASK Italian on Sandside on Friday Evening (September 13) giving people chance to get a closer look at the bikes.

The following day, from 12pm to 4pm, a static display of motorcycles will be held on West Pier and Foreshore Road, where Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson will judge her favourite trike.

Mustering for the parade begins at 6.30pm, then, at 8pm prompt, Goldwing motorcycles sporting neon lights transport a fleet of riders on a procession along the seafront, as the bikes travel south along Foreshore Road to the roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there the procession turns back along Foreshore Road and around Marine Drive, looping at Peasholm and returning to South Bay promenade.

The site of the stunning motorcycles, decked with fluorescent lights, blaring music from the bikes' loudspeakers and driven by riders in fancy dress creates a truly fantastic spectacle.

A fabulous fireworks display brings the day’s events to a close and may be watched from the beach at around 9.30pm.